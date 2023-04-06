Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Christian Community To Celebrate Good Friday Tomorrow, Easter On Sunday

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Christian Community to celebrate Good Friday tomorrow, Easter on Sunday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Christian Community residing in various areas of Bahawalpur will celebrate Good Friday tomorrow with religious fervor and enthusiasm. On the occasion, religious celebrations will be held in the Churches.

The main service will be held at Saint Dominic Church of Model Town-A.

Special security arrangements are being done by Bahawalpur Police. Easter will be celebrated on April 9 (Sunday). Easter is an important annual religious feast in the Christian liturgical year.

Good Friday and Easter fall on Friday and Sunday respectively between late March and early April each year, following the cycle of the moon.

Related Topics

Christian Community Police Bahawalpur March April Sunday Church Christian Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company lau ..

Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company launches in Abu Dhabi

18 minutes ago
 Emirates Red Crescent, TECOM Group partner to laun ..

Emirates Red Crescent, TECOM Group partner to launch &#039;The Good Store&#039; ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE President extends personal COP28 invite to Pre ..

UAE President extends personal COP28 invite to President El Sisi of Egypt

33 minutes ago
 ERC constructs 1,000 prefabricated housing units f ..

ERC constructs 1,000 prefabricated housing units for earthquake victims in Syria

1 hour ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.