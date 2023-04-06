Christian Community to celebrate Good Friday tomorrow, Easter on Sunday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Christian Community residing in various areas of Bahawalpur will celebrate Good Friday tomorrow with religious fervor and enthusiasm. On the occasion, religious celebrations will be held in the Churches.

The main service will be held at Saint Dominic Church of Model Town-A.

Special security arrangements are being done by Bahawalpur Police. Easter will be celebrated on April 9 (Sunday). Easter is an important annual religious feast in the Christian liturgical year.

Good Friday and Easter fall on Friday and Sunday respectively between late March and early April each year, following the cycle of the moon.