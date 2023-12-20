Open Menu

Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held At WASA

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at WASA

A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) office to show solidarity with the Christian community here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) office to show solidarity with the Christian community here on Wednesday.

Managing Director, WASA Muhammad Tanveer, Deputy Managing Director, Saleem Ashraf, Director Sewerage, Sadoon Basra, Deputy Director Admin and Finance, Umar Farooq, Assistant Directors, President WASA Union, Sohail Qureshi, Secretary General Iftikhar and other union office bearers also participated in the ceremony.

MD WASA speaking on the occasion congratulated the Christian community on their religious festivity and said that millions of Christians worldwide, including Pakistan, were preparing to celebrate Christmas.

He said, "The Christian community was an essential part of our society and extended significant services in education, health and other fields of life."

He said that the Christian community was the backbone of WASA adding, that he felt pleasure in sharing their joy and cheerfulness.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Water Christmas Basra Christian Million

Recent Stories

Police arrest accused in injured condition

Police arrest accused in injured condition

7 minutes ago
 Process of taking, submission of nomination papers ..

Process of taking, submission of nomination papers starts in KP

7 minutes ago
 Alvi, Raisi for coordinated efforts by Islamic sta ..

Alvi, Raisi for coordinated efforts by Islamic states for an end to Gaza massacr ..

8 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi joins pre-Christmas celebrations in ..

Mayor Karachi joins pre-Christmas celebrations in St. Anthony Church

8 minutes ago
 SBP announces public holiday on Dec 25

SBP announces public holiday on Dec 25

6 minutes ago
 Children Complex gets regular MS

Children Complex gets regular MS

8 minutes ago
Three-member gang of robbers arrested

Three-member gang of robbers arrested

8 minutes ago
 Man arrested with spreading fake currency in marke ..

Man arrested with spreading fake currency in market

8 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements for 19th Choli ..

Meeting held to review arrangements for 19th Cholistan Rally

12 minutes ago
 Food System Dashboard to help improving nutrition, ..

Food System Dashboard to help improving nutrition, health outcomes: DG SFA

12 minutes ago
 Solangi reviews arrangements for Sindhi poet Shaik ..

Solangi reviews arrangements for Sindhi poet Shaikh Ayaz's 100th birth anniversa ..

12 minutes ago
 Christmas preparations in full swing

Christmas preparations in full swing

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan