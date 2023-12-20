Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at WASA

A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) office to show solidarity with the Christian community here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) office to show solidarity with the Christian community here on Wednesday.

Managing Director, WASA Muhammad Tanveer, Deputy Managing Director, Saleem Ashraf, Director Sewerage, Sadoon Basra, Deputy Director Admin and Finance, Umar Farooq, Assistant Directors, President WASA Union, Sohail Qureshi, Secretary General Iftikhar and other union office bearers also participated in the ceremony.

MD WASA speaking on the occasion congratulated the Christian community on their religious festivity and said that millions of Christians worldwide, including Pakistan, were preparing to celebrate Christmas.

He said, "The Christian community was an essential part of our society and extended significant services in education, health and other fields of life."

He said that the Christian community was the backbone of WASA adding, that he felt pleasure in sharing their joy and cheerfulness.