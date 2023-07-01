Citizens throng picnic spots, parks to celebrate Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :A large number of fun seekers including women and children thronged the parks of twin-cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Eid holidays to fully enjoy the festivities.

Having spent the first day of Eid on Thursday on slaughtering animals and greeting relatives, friends and near and dear ones, the citizens were seen flocking numerous parks on the second and third day of Eid.

A number of people took time out to visit public places while children enjoyed themselves in public parks as families set up barbeque grills nearby to relish the food.

Several amusement parks of twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, remained the center of attention for the families and the visitors.

After Eid prayers and wishing greetings to the near and dear ones, a large number of citizens straight away headed to parks and picnic places.

All amusement parks were open from 8 am to 1.30 am during Eid holidays as children enjoyed rides, swings, moto boating and riding, dodging cars and horses and camel rides.

Families and children also enjoyed mini-train rides while children enjoyed themselves by taking pictures with wild and caged animals in zoos and parks.

At Ayub National Park in Rawalpindi, families indulged in boating in droves and riding motor boats while children enjoyed the waterfall in 'Joy land'. Little kids and girls played on electronic swings.

Families including children flooded Ayub Park, Jinnah Park, Rumi Park, Ladies Park, Children's Park, Dhok Munshi Park, Allama Iqbal Park, Pir Sohawa, Loye Dindi and other places during the Eid holidays.

Girls were seen taking swings while children were enjoyed other games and the adults were exuberant to see smiles on the faces of their children.

However, the people were complaining about the lack of facilities at the parks and high rates of edibles at canteens and cafeterias as well.

They were also irritated while paying extra money for parking facilities at most of the parks.

They were of the view that the government should make entry to all the parks with parking facilities free and the prices of all items at canteens should be checked and controlled by the authorities concerned, so that the people could enjoy.

A large number of people were also seen travelling towards Murree to enjoy Eid. The parks in the town were specially decorated to make them attractive to the visitors. The people also demanded of the government to make new gardens and allocate places for small parks at housing societies so that the people do not cover long distances.

The families visiting the parks of the city complained that overcharging, sale of substandard food items and non-availability of quality products were the main cause of concern.

The vendors took full benefit of the situation as the concerned authorities failed to control the quality and rates of the commodities.

Special security arrangements were seen outside the parks for the protection of the visitors. But the public transporters including taxi, rickshaw drivers fleeced the people and charged fares at their own will.

The rates of chips, biscuits, burgers, soft drinks, mineral water and other items were sold almost at double prices in the parks as compared to open markets.

People also complained about the Auto Teller Machines (ATMs) of various banks which remained out of order during Eid holidays creating hardships for the people.

The fruit and vegetable sellers charged exorbitant rates.

Police had made special arrangements for the parks.

According to a police spokesman, police also crackdown on one-wheeling, over-speeding, and negligent motorcyclists on the occasion of Chand Raat and Eid holidays.

Police claimed to have taken action against 77 underage drivers involved in one-wheeling and rash driving.

The spokesman informed that six special squads were formed while 35 police pickets were also set up to control one-wheeling and other traffic rules violations.

395