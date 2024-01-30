Citizens To Get Civic Facilities At Fatima Jinnah Park: ICT Spokesman
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday initiated the provision of convenient basic services to simplify the tedious process of vehicle registration and acquiring essential documents,
The citizens hailing from nearby areas of Fatima Jinnah Park Bolan Gate F-9 can get civic facilities through a dedicated van from 03:00 to 05:00 pm today, offering a hassle-free experience for residents seeking to register, transfer, or pay token tax for their vehicles, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.
On the directive of DC, the excise staff will be stationed at the park's parking lot, streamlining the procedures related to vehicles. This initiative aligned with the commitment to make essential services more accessible to the public.
He said that adding to the convenience, the 'Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle' will also be available on-site. This doorstep service encompasses a variety of essential documents, making it a one-stop solution for residents, including domicile certificates and birth certificates to power of attorney and international driving permits, the ICT Doorstep Service aimed to cater for the diverse needs efficiently, he added.
He further said that whether you need a fuel permit for domestic or commercial use, or looking to register your motor vehicle seamlessly, the on-ground service will ensure a swift and straightforward process.
He said that the chosen location, Fatima Jinnah Park, not only provides a central and accessible venue but also encourages community engagement.
