Civil Defense Training To Jail Employees

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Civil defense training to jail employees

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Civil Defense Office Sargodha, following the orders of Director Civil Defense Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Captain (retired) Muhammad Waseem, Controller Civil Defense Sargodha, and in light with special directives of Additional IG Prisons Punjab, were given the special training to the employees of District Jail Sargodha here on Thursday.

Training on Extinguishing and Bomb Disposal Body Search was given and after the training, fire drill was conducted and information about equipment in bomb vehicle was provided.

Meanwhile, the same type of training and information has been given to District Jail Shahpur earlier.

The purpose of the training was to check and increase the number of fire extinguishers in the jail and to educate the employees about its use. Civil Defense Officer Saira Rafiq said that according to the vision of Director Civil Defense "Safety for everyone and training for all" Civil Defense Sargodha is working on war footing basis.

