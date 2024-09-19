Civil Defense Training To Jail Employees
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Civil Defense Office Sargodha, following the orders of Director Civil Defense Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Captain (retired) Muhammad Waseem, Controller Civil Defense Sargodha, and in light with special directives of Additional IG Prisons Punjab, were given the special training to the employees of District Jail Sargodha here on Thursday.
Training on Extinguishing and Bomb Disposal Body Search was given and after the training, fire drill was conducted and information about equipment in bomb vehicle was provided.
Meanwhile, the same type of training and information has been given to District Jail Shahpur earlier.
The purpose of the training was to check and increase the number of fire extinguishers in the jail and to educate the employees about its use. Civil Defense Officer Saira Rafiq said that according to the vision of Director Civil Defense "Safety for everyone and training for all" Civil Defense Sargodha is working on war footing basis.
Recent Stories
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-drug awareness campaign "Nasha Ab Nahi"on full swing in Islamabad1 minute ago
-
Poet, journalist Ajmal Siraj passes away11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders inquiry11 minutes ago
-
Family health mobile unit inaugurated12 minutes ago
-
Russian Deputy PM's visit to boost trade : PFC CEO12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing up for national anthe ..17 minutes ago
-
Governor lauds establishment of technical training lab at Gomal University with Chinese collaboratio ..21 minutes ago
-
Stray bullet takes life of innocent child21 minutes ago
-
Jobs to be created through outsourcing: minister21 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed for MDCAT test in 12 cities of Punjab22 minutes ago
-
Pavilion highlighting year of the camel Is part of Riyadh international book fair32 minutes ago
-
Kurram police foil bid to smuggle narcotics, nab eight peddlers41 minutes ago