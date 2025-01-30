- Home
Civil Service Academy, Health Services Academy Forge Strategic Partnership For Healthier Future
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 06:36 PM
The Civil Service Academy (CSA), Lahore and the Health Services Academy (HAS) have formalized a collaboration through signing of a Memorandum of Understanding
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Civil Service Academy (CSA), Lahore and the Health Services Academy (HAS) have formalized a collaboration through signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.
Director General CSA, Lahore Farhan Aziz Khawaja and Vice Chancellor HAS Prof. Dr.
Shahzad Ali Khan signed the accord that aims at capacity-building of civil servants to foster innovation, research, sustainable development, healthy aging and preventive care.
The objective of the MoU is to drive an impactful change and advance public health initiatives in the country, said a press release from HSA.
