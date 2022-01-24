CJP administers oath to Ayesha A Malik as SC judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed administered the oath of office to Mrs. Ayesha A. Malik Justice of Lahore High Court as Judge of the Supreme Court at Supreme Court in a simple and dignified ceremony.

The judges of Supreme Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, Law Officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.