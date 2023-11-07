Open Menu

Cloudy Weather With Isolated Rain, Thunderstorms Likely In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly partly cloudy weather is expected over most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during morning & night.

However, it said that isolated rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I.Khan, Tank, North & South Waziristan and Kurram districts.

Foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts and over Motorway (M1)/Highways during morning & night.

During the last 24 hours dry and partly cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas. Rain recorded in (mm) was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 27/16, Chitral 22/04, Timergara 27/09, Dir 24/04, Mirkhani 28/05, Kalam 18/00, Drosh 24/09, Saidu Sharif 26/07, Pattan 27/12, Malam Jabba 15/05, Takht Bhai 28/13, Kakul 23/08, Balakot 26/08, Parachinar 16/04, Bannu 28/16, Cherat 22/10, DI Khan City 28/19.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 00°c in Kalam.

