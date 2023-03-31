UrduPoint.com

Cloudy Weather With Scattered Rains, Thunderstorms Predicted In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Cloudy weather with scattered rains, thunderstorms predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly cloudy weather is expected over most districts of the province.

However, scattered rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and isolated heavy falls/hailstorm is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, North & South Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred over most districts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Mirkhani 07, Ghalanai & Dir (each) 05, Chitral & Kakul (each) 04, Drosh, Risalpur & Tirah (each) 03, Malamjaba, Balakot & Landi Kotal (each) 02, Takht Bhai, Kohat & Bajaur (each) 01, Peshawar city, Peshawar A/P, Bannu, DIKhan and Mamad Gut (each) Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 24/12, Chitral 14/09, Timergara 21/13, Dir 15/06, Mirkhani 21/05, Kalam 13/03, Drosh 14/04, Saidu Sharif 23/10, Pattan 23/15, Malam Jabba 11/03, Takht Bhai 26/14, Kakul 20/08, Balakot 25/11, Parachinar 15/00, Bannu 22/13, Cherat 14/05, D.I. Khan 24/14.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was 0°C in Parachinar.

