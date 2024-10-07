Open Menu

CM Appreciates Successful Action Of CTD Against Khawarij In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 08:03 PM

CM appreciates successful action of CTD against Khawarij in Mianwali

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised CTD team for killing 7 terrorists in a successful action against Khawarij in Mianwali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised CTD team for killing 7 terrorists in a successful action against Khawarij in Mianwali.

She said, ”The nation stands by its law enforcement agencies.”

Madam Chief Minister said, ”The war will continue till complete eradication of terrorists.” She added, ”The guarantors of public security, Pakistan Army, Police and other law enforcement agencies are our pride.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Army Police Chief Minister Punjab Mianwali

Recent Stories

Gur Mela starts at UAF

Gur Mela starts at UAF

1 second ago
 Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexic ..

Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexico, Florida

3 seconds ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid prote ..

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..

7 minutes ago
 No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Mini ..

No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..

7 minutes ago
 CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Gu ..

CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House

7 minutes ago
 PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

7 minutes ago
Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall ..

Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall Street retreats

7 minutes ago
 UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more er ..

UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic

14 minutes ago
 Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon b ..

Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages

14 minutes ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 ..

ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases

14 minutes ago
 PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on ..

PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on EDPS contract

14 minutes ago
 WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging T ..

WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social S ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan