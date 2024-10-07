CM Appreciates Successful Action Of CTD Against Khawarij In Mianwali
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 08:03 PM
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised CTD team for killing 7 terrorists in a successful action against Khawarij in Mianwali
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised CTD team for killing 7 terrorists in a successful action against Khawarij in Mianwali.
She said, ”The nation stands by its law enforcement agencies.”
Madam Chief Minister said, ”The war will continue till complete eradication of terrorists.” She added, ”The guarantors of public security, Pakistan Army, Police and other law enforcement agencies are our pride.”
Recent Stories
Gur Mela starts at UAF
Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexico, Florida
Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..
No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..
CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House
PSGMEA annual general body meeting held
Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall Street retreats
UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic
Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages
ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases
PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on EDPS contract
WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social S ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s war crimes in Gaza7 minutes ago
-
No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashoo ..7 minutes ago
-
CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House7 minutes ago
-
PSGMEA annual general body meeting held7 minutes ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases14 minutes ago
-
WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social Sciences'14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner approves three development schemes27 minutes ago
-
DC holds introductory meeting27 minutes ago
-
SC seeks details regarding housing society in Margalla Hills27 minutes ago
-
PA session convened on Oct 117 minutes ago
-
ICT admin issues guideline for public transportation vehicles7 minutes ago
-
World Teachers Day celebrated at AIOU7 minutes ago