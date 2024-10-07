CM appreciates successful action of CTD against Khawarij in Mianwali

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised CTD team for killing 7 terrorists in a successful action against Khawarij in Mianwali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised CTD team for killing 7 terrorists in a successful action against Khawarij in Mianwali.

She said, ”The nation stands by its law enforcement agencies.”

Madam Chief Minister said, ”The war will continue till complete eradication of terrorists.” She added, ”The guarantors of public security, Pakistan Army, Police and other law enforcement agencies are our pride.”