CM Congratulates Lahore Qalandars On Winning PSL
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 01:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Lahore Qalandars on their victory in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), calling it a proud moment for the nation.
In her felicitation message, the CM said, “The peaceful conduct of the PSL final is a victory for Pakistan. The players have demonstrated remarkable determination and courage.
”
The CM also commended both Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators for reaching the final under challenging circumstances, and praised their sportsmanship. She paid tribute to the administration and law enforcement agencies for the successful and secure organization of the PSL, applauding their professionalism and dedication.
“Cricket is a deep passion for the people of Pakistan, and it is heartening to see the splendor of our cricket stadiums revived,” she added. “Pakistanis are a peace-loving and sports-loving nation.”
