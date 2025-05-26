Snooker Tourney; Kayani wins final match at NPC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Ehtesham Kayani secured the title of the snooker tournament after a thrilling straight-set victory over his opponent Asif Malik in the final match held at National Press Club (NPC) on Sunday.

The snooker tournament, organized by the NPC, commenced on May 21 with the aim of promoting healthy recreational activities for journalists.

A total of 28 players took part in the tournament, showcasing the growing enthusiasm for cue sports among journalists.

Prominent Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Bhat graced the event as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winner and runners-up.

Ehtesham Kayani was awarded with winning trophy and a cash prize of Rs 20,000, while runner-up trophy presented to Asif Malik with Rs 10,000 in cash, said a press release.

The player of the tournament medal was also awarded to Asif Malik.

In addition, senior photojournalist Arif Sheikh presented a valuable wristwatch to the champion, while, Asif Malik also awarded an additional cash award of Rs 3,000.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, Altaf Ahmed Bhat congratulated the players and highlighted the importance of sports in today's busy life.

“Victory and defeat are part of the game, but participation in such activities is essential for mental and physical well-being,” he said, suggesting that outdoor sports be included in future events.

During his address, he focused on Kashmir as a main agenda for any future talks.

He further praised historic victory over India, crediting it to the Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

He also hailed the efforts of Pakistan’s leadership at diplomatic front, stating that they not only effectively countered India’s false propaganda but also succeeded in gaining international recognition for Pakistan’s stance.

He appreciated Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar for their role in effectively highlighting the facts.

He also commended the role of electronic and print media for their effective and influential coverage throughout the scenerio.

NPC Acting Secretary Sheraz Gardezi thanked the guests and lauded the participants, noting that the Press Club remains committed to the health and entertainment of its members.

Medals were also awarded to tournament committee members.