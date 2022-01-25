CM denounces killing of constable escorting polio team

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday denounced killing of a constable escorting anti-polio team in Khawasi Banda area of Kohat district.

The Chief Minister expressed sorrow over the death of the police constable and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

He also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister directed the police to take every possible step for the arrest of the perpetrators involved in this heinous crime.

He said those attacking the anti-polio teams were the enemies of the future of our children adding such elements would be brought to justice at every cost.