UrduPoint.com

CM Denounces Killing Of Constable Escorting Polio Team

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 02:50 PM

CM denounces killing of constable escorting polio team

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday denounced killing of a constable escorting anti-polio team in Khawasi Banda area of Kohat district.

The Chief Minister expressed sorrow over the death of the police constable and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

He also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister directed the police to take every possible step for the arrest of the perpetrators involved in this heinous crime.

He said those attacking the anti-polio teams were the enemies of the future of our children adding such elements would be brought to justice at every cost.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Kohat Family (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Widow killed over land dispute

Widow killed over land dispute

21 minutes ago
 Samina Alvi emphasize empowerment of women through ..

Samina Alvi emphasize empowerment of women through Vocational Training

21 minutes ago
 Tea imports increase by 5.14pc in 1st half

Tea imports increase by 5.14pc in 1st half

21 minutes ago
 Turkiye's sectoral confidence posts mixed figures

Turkiye's sectoral confidence posts mixed figures

21 minutes ago
 Honduras seeks way out of political crisis under w ..

Honduras seeks way out of political crisis under watchful eye of US

21 minutes ago
 Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Business ..

Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Businesspeople on Wednesday - Kremlin

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.