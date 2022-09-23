UrduPoint.com

CM Directs Crackdown On Drug Trafficking, Amendments In Laws To Increase Punishments

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has directed crackdown on drug trafficking throughout the province and to amend relevant laws aiming rigorous punishments to people involved in these activities

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has directed crackdown on drug trafficking throughout the province and to amend relevant laws aiming rigorous punishments to people involved in these activities.

Chairing a meeting here Friday, Chief Minister said that it was reprehensible to see surge of drug abuse among the youth despite existence of police and anti-narcotics force. He directed to root out the menace and to increase patrolling on routes used for drug smuggling.

He said that it was collective responsibility of society to remain vigilant against those who were attempting to destroy future of our children and nation. He directed authorities to introduce amendments in relevant laws to increase punishments for drug trafficking adding that proposals should be finalized and presented in next cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister also directed reactivation of Narcotics Eradication Team to tighten noose around drug traffickers and effectively carry out intelligence based operation.

On the occasion, meeting was informed that 1,300 drug addicts had been rehabilitated during recent drug addicts rehabilitation campaign in Peshawar.

It was also told that 987 accused have been arrested and 7,470 kg hashish, 834 kg heroin 526 kg opium 245 kg crystal myth (ice), 25,249 liters alcohol had been recovered by Excise and Narcotics Control Department in the last four years.

Similarly, 1,500 cases have been registered against persons involved in drug trafficking and same number of people have been arrested by police during the last year.

Inspector General Police, Muazzam Jah Ansari, Principal Secretary to CM, Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Excise and Taxation Syed Iqbal Haider, CCPO Peshawar Ijaz Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

