CM distributes shields among best performers in vaccination campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a ceremony in honour of best performing officials of reach every door campaign as vaccination target of 13 million people against COVID-19 was achieved in 12 days drive across the province.

The chief minister distributed shields and appreciated the hard work of officials concerned and announced to start the second phase of this campaign to vaccinate more than 20 million citizens till December 31.

He expressed the hope that the line departments would actively work to achieve the target as the new coronavirus variant has emerged as a new global challenge. The government was striving to vaccinate the maximum number of citizens as it was the best way to remain safe from the virus, he continued.

It was sanguine that Punjab was leading in achieving vaccination targets with the hard work of the staff.

He appreciated the efforts of DCs and health CEOs of Pakpattan, Narowal, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Gujrat, TT Singh, Lodhran, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal, Jhelum and Khanewal over their hard work.

Meanwhile, population welfare, school education, Auqaf, I&C and information departments have also shown good performance, he added and appreciated that teamwork has been shown in difficult circumstances.

With the blessings of Allah Almighty, there was no polio case in Punjab and anti-dengue steps were also proving fruitful, he added.

SACM Hasaan Khawar and others were also present.