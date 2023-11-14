CM for developing chaukhandi graveyard as archaeological park

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar on Tuesday visited Chaukhandi Graveyard to witness its plight and chalk out a plan to restore the archaeological site

During his visit, Secretary Local Govt Manzoor Shaikh, Secretary Culture Aleem Lashari, Secretary Works Nawaz Sohoo, Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput, DG KDA Tahir Sangi, archaeologist Dr Kaleem Lashari, Ali Naqvi and others were also present and gave him a briefing.

The chief minister witnessed that the stone-carved graves and tombs were crumbling and needed an urgent restoration. He also witnessed encroachments and illegal structures near the graveyard.

Secretary Culture Aleem Lashari briefed the CM that after the 18th amendment in the constitution, the administrative control of the graveyard was transferred to the Sindh govt in April 2013.

The CM was told that the Chaukhandi Graveyard was declared as a `Protected’ area and the UNESCO placed it on the tentative list in 1993.

The Chaukhandi graveyard spreads over an area of 100 acres and contains tombs of warriors of Baloch and Jokhio families settled in this area during the 17th and 18th centuries A.D. Owing to the scarcity of dated inscriptions on Chaukhandi tombs, it is difficult to assign exact dates to them. These tombs are built on raised platforms in a pyramid form with decorative stone slabs covered in relief with human and figurative designs.

Most of the tombs represent family graveyards and only a few are placed under pillar canopies finished in Hindu style. The carvings on some of the male graves show a horseman with his arms, shield, sword, bow and arrow. The carvings on women's graves represent ornaments such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, anklets, etc.

Dr Kaleem Lashari told the CM that the security hazards include stealing ancient assets and stones from the graveyard.

He added that illegal burials were one of the appalling issues as the local people bury their dead in this graveyard. “This is one of the reasons that UNESCO did not declare the graveyard as International Heritage.

The Chief Minister directed Commissioner Karachi to remove the Illegal parking of heavy trucks adjacent to the main entrance (boundary wall) of the graveyard. He also directed Deputy Commissioner Malir and the Solid Waste Management board not to allow dumping of the. garbage within the premises of the graveyard.

The CM on the request of Dr Kaleem Lashari directed Commissioner Karachi to start demarcation and premises of the Chaukhandi Graveyard so that another entrance wall near the main highway could be constructed to protect the entire area.

The Chief Minister constituted a committee under Secretary Culture Kaleem Lashari to suggest ways and means to start `face uplifting’ the graveyard and developing archaeological landscapes inside and around the historical site. “I want to develop the graveyard as an Archaeological Park where local and international tours would be promoted,” he said and directed the committee to submit him a proposal for the purpose.

The CM directed the horticulture depts of KMC and KDA to start tree plantation and develop greenery in consultation with Dr Kaleem Lashari so that the graveyard area could be developed as a park where schoolchildren and other visitors could sit and visit the archaeological atmosphere.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to organize a fundraising programme at the Chaukhandi Graveyard to raise funds for its restoration and development.