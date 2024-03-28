Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that her government would generate opportunities for the international investors and also bring foreign direct investment in the province. Funds for 18 development schemes of Mines & Minerals Department would be provided as well

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that her government would generate opportunities for the international investors and also bring foreign direct investment in the province. Funds for 18 development schemes of Mines & Minerals Department would be provided as well.

The CM expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review Mines & Minerals Department projects in which it was decided to lodge a case before NAB regarding illegal allotment of Pink Rock Salt. It was agreed on the proposal to impose a ban on the export of Pink Rock Salt in raw form along with establishing a value added industry from the revenue accrued from the Pink Rock Salt.

The CM directed to formulate a comprehensive plan of Pink Rock Salt value added product, adding that the usage of latest technology should be employed in order to overcome corruption in the Mines & Minerals Department. Maryam Nawaz sought a comprehensive plan to launch raw iron mining project in Chiniot within seven days and accorded approval of funds worth Rs.

25 crores to initiate labour welfare projects of the Mines & Minerals Department. She stated that international investors would also be invited in the auction process of mines, adding, "We would not let selling of national assets at a low price and the auction process would only be undertaken through open auction means."

The CM ordered to undertake prompt steps for the recovery of Rs.4 billion arrears from the contractors who excavated lime stone from the Margalla Hills and also sought a plan to increase income of Mines & Minerals Department. She directed the Mines & Minerals Department to ensure implementation on the laws for the safety of labourers working in the mines.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Parvez Rasheed, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Provincial Ministers for Mines & Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani, Chief Secretary, Secretary Mines and other officials attended the meeting.