UrduPoint.com

CM Inaugurates Development Projects At Khyber Medical University

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

CM inaugurates development projects at Khyber Medical University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday visited Khyber Medical University to inaugurate various development projects completed at cost of Rs. 690 million.

The completed development projects include newly constructed Academic block, Administration block and Public Health Reference Laboratory.

After the establishment of modern Public Health Reference Laboratory now tests of complex diseases will be conducted in the province.

Earlier, medical tests of various diseases including Congo fever were conducted from Islamabad and Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that KP government had introduced unprecedented reforms in health sector, while reforms in education and health sector had been the priority of his government since day one to provide best healthcare facilities to people of the province.

Minister Health Taimur Khan Jhagra, Minister Higher Education Kamran Bangash and Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif were also present on the occasion.

He said that old healthcare facilities in the province were being modernized and upgraded and new institutions with innovative facilities were also being established to improve healthcare facilities.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Congo Khyber Medical University From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

3 hours ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

3 hours ago
 Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

4 hours ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.