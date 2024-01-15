CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during his visit to the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), inaugurated the e-service mobile application

Mohsin Naqvi also announced the launch of a mobile app designed to unify all education boards under a single platform, directing the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to ensure its functionality across all boards within a week. Students can access the specific services of their respective boards by entering the board's name.

The chief minister unveiled the plaque and initiated the BISE mobile app with a symbolic button press. Personally reviewing the application, he navigated through features such as e-payment, degree and result card verification, NOC issuance, and migration certificate issuance. He also observed the streamlined process for duplicate and triplicate degree issuance through the e-app. Chief Minister Naqvi commended the efficiency of degree verification for government institutions facilitated by the BISE e-app.

Speaking to the media post the app's inauguration, Mohsin Naqvi shared his concern for students during a surprise visit to the board's office 15 days ago. Promptly, a meeting was convened with the provincial minister and secretary to address the students' issues. The transition from a manual to an online system has now made board services accessible online. Expressing regret that this technological advancement should have occurred earlier, Chief Minister Naqvi assured that services for all education boards would be online in the coming days.

Online applications for degree confirmation, NOC, migration certificates, and other documents, along with online fee payment, will be facilitated, enhancing accessibility for students.

Acknowledging the critical need for reforms in the education sector, the Chief Minister pledged to work towards betterment despite time constraints. He emphasized the significance of providing quality education and health facilities to the public. Naqvi lauded the efforts of the entire team involved in launching the BISE Mobile App and expressed pride in the dedicated work of PITB, which is actively engaged in projects like Safe City and Hospital Information Management Systems (HIMS). Highlighting PITB's continuous efforts in digitizing various departments, he hinted at their involvement in international projects soon.

Responding to concerns raised during the press briefing, Chief Minister Naqvi addressed issues such as the extension of license fee deadlines and the examination of smog causes by Chinese experts. He underscored that decisions regarding smog were taken in consultation with the Environment Department. The Chief Minister concluded by stating that strict actions were taken against complaints of money collection from guards in hospitals.

Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, Secretaries of Higher Education, Information, Chairman PITB, Commissioner Lahore, Chairman and Secretary BISE Lahore, CCPO, and other officials were present.