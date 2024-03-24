Open Menu

CM KP Assures To Address Problems In Metropolis

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur met with Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here on Sunday to discuss public issues and development matters concerning the provincial capital.

The meeting focused on a range of issues including healthcare, security, traffic management, infrastructure improvement, provision of clean drinking water, sewerage, and other related concerns affecting the populace of Peshawar.

CM Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that Peshawar is everyone's city, and its development is his top priority. "We will strive to make Peshawar once again a city of blossoms", he said.

He added, "We aim to transition Peshawar's street lights to solar energy and are considering projects such as running trains to alleviate traffic congestion".

Discussions also highlighted the possibility of engaging private companies to implement a train system based on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) model.

The issue of sanitation in Peshawar is grave and will be addressed on a priority basis with sustainable solutions, assured Ali Amin Gandapur. The chief minister also emphasized the need to overhaul the city's sanitation system by shifting it underground.

In order to enhance public services, in all autonomous institutions, the provincial government will appoint hardworking and professional individuals based on merit, CM reiterated. He made it clear that no political recommendations would be entertained in this process.

He said that local governments will be empowered and strengthened to ensure that public issues are resolved at the grassroots level.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to work collectively towards the betterment and prosperity of Peshawar, with a focus on addressing the pressing needs of its residents.

