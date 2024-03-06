CM KP Condemns Firing On Polio Team In Mardan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday condemned unknown persons fired on polio team in Shergarh area of Mardan and prayed to Almighty Allah for speedy recovery of the injured officials sustained bullet injuries during firing.
In a press statement, the Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured official and directed the district administration to ensure the provision of best medical facilities to the injured personnel.
The Chief Minister instructed to the top officials of the police to immediately arrest the elements involved in the firing of the polio team.
"The frontline polio workers are our heroes, Ali Amin Gandapur said. Those attacking the polio team are enemies of our children's secure future", Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur added.
He said steps should be taken to further improve the safety of polio teams and the provincial government is determined to rid the province of polio virus, the Chief Minister Amin Gandapur said.
