Open Menu

CM KP Condemns Firing On Polio Team In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM

CM KP condemns firing on Polio team in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday condemned unknown persons fired on polio team in Shergarh area of Mardan and prayed to Almighty Allah for speedy recovery of the injured officials sustained bullet injuries during firing.

In a press statement, the Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured official and directed the district administration to ensure the provision of best medical facilities to the injured personnel.

The Chief Minister instructed to the top officials of the police to immediately arrest the elements involved in the firing of the polio team.

"The frontline polio workers are our heroes, Ali Amin Gandapur said. Those attacking the polio team are enemies of our children's secure future", Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur added.

He said steps should be taken to further improve the safety of polio teams and the provincial government is determined to rid the province of polio virus, the Chief Minister Amin Gandapur said.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Mardan Shergarh Government Best Top

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at ..

PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at 2pm today

26 minutes ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

50 minutes ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

2 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

4 hours ago
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

14 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

14 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

14 hours ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

14 hours ago
 Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram ..

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

14 hours ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan