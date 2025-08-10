CM Pays Tribute To Security Forces
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for killing 14 terrorists of Fitna-ul-Khawarij in an operation in Zhob, Balochistan.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the CM said Pakistan’s soldiers have the ability to destroy the enemy, whether in the corner of the earth or atop the highest mountain, lauding their courage and sacrifices as the “true shield of the motherland.
”
The CM said that the entire nation stands united in its resolve to eliminate every perpetrator of Fitna-ul-Khawarij.
