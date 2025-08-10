Open Menu

PFA Seals 4 Food Units

Published August 10, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a warehouse, a moraba unit, and two sections of a well-known bakery during operations in Lahore’s Kahna and Multan Road areas, imposing fines of Rs2.7 million on four food business operators.

Under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, teams recovered 44,000 litres of expired soybean oil, 30,000 kg of fungus-infested pickles and preserves, 400 kg of expired flavours, and 3,385 kg of chemicals, all later discarded. The bakery’s cake section and cold store were sealed over expired flavours and poor hygiene.

The DG said one unit was producing pickles and moraba from rotten fruits and vegetables, while another was supplying expired and low-quality products to markets in attractive packaging. He noted that violations of Punjab Pure Food Regulations, foul odours, and unhygienic conditions prompted the action.

Warning that substandard ingredients can cause serious stomach and intestinal diseases, the DG vowed to dismantle those endangering public health for illegal profit. He said both scheduled and surprise inspections are underway across Punjab and urged citizens to report food adulteration via the PFA helpline 1223.

