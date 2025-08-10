Cycling Rally Held To Mark Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Cycling Federation and Punjab Cycling Association, in collaboration with the Pakistan sports board Coaching Centre Lahore, jointly organized a men’s and women’s cycling rally in the city, as part of Independence Day celebrations.
Director of the Coaching Centre, Noor-Us-Sabah, also actively participated in cycling alongside other riders.
Talking to APP, Noor-Us-Sabah said that this day reminds us of the innumerable sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for carving this homeland "Pakistan" for us.
The rally passed through various city routes before concluding at the Cycling Velodrome.
As part of the festivities, Punjab Cycling Secretary Maham Tariq formally cut the Independence Day cake. Noor-us-Sabah also distributed participation certificates to all cyclists, marking a memorable conclusion to the event.
She said that Independence Day is an outcome of the Quaid-i-Azam's single-minded devotion, unflinching resolve and his unwavering struggle.
