Price control secretary inspects market sites

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Punjab Secretary for price Control Dr. Ehsan Bhutta inspected construction work on “Sahulat On-the-Go” markets at six locations in Lahore, Gulshan Ravi, Shadman, Madar-e-Millat, Faisal Town, Raiwind, and Manga Mandi, here on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority Director General and Project Director Roshan Zameer, who briefed him on the progress, along with consultant for Price Control Maqsood Ahmed.

Dr. Bhutta directed officials to speed up work and ensure continuous monitoring. He said that, as per the Chief Minister’s vision, 15 modern-style “Sahulat On-the-Go” markets will be built in Lahore, with work already underway on seven in the first phase. These markets will offer affordable, quality food items in a clean, well-designed environment with modern facilities.