Price Control Secretary Inspects Market Sites
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Punjab Secretary for price Control Dr. Ehsan Bhutta inspected construction work on “Sahulat On-the-Go” markets at six locations in Lahore, Gulshan Ravi, Shadman, Madar-e-Millat, Faisal Town, Raiwind, and Manga Mandi, here on Sunday.
He was accompanied by Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority Director General and Project Director Roshan Zameer, who briefed him on the progress, along with consultant for Price Control Maqsood Ahmed.
Dr. Bhutta directed officials to speed up work and ensure continuous monitoring. He said that, as per the Chief Minister’s vision, 15 modern-style “Sahulat On-the-Go” markets will be built in Lahore, with work already underway on seven in the first phase. These markets will offer affordable, quality food items in a clean, well-designed environment with modern facilities.
Recent Stories
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tasawuf conference ends48 seconds ago
-
Police intensify anti-narcotics drive, over 35,000 arrested this year50 seconds ago
-
DC Complex dazzles for Independence Day celebrations56 seconds ago
-
CM reopens Honhar Scholarship Portal for students59 seconds ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt taking historic steps for minority welfare: Arora1 minute ago
-
FAC shines bright for Independence Day celebrations1 minute ago
-
Price control secretary inspects market sites1 minute ago
-
PFA seals 4 food units1 minute ago
-
DC reviews security1 minute ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti highlights culture and literature as pillars of national unity11 minutes ago
-
NCSW pays tribute to minority women, calls for stronger legal protections on National Minorities Day11 minutes ago