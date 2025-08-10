Construction of Lahore’s first tourism highway ‘Wagah Heritage Corridor’ in full swing: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that work on Lahore’s first dedicated tourism highway, the Wagah Heritage Corridor, is advancing at a fast pace.

The 13-kilometer route, linking Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to the Wagah Border (Zero Line), has already received Rs 285 million in development funds.

In a statement, the CM said the dual carriageway is being expanded to 68 feet, with 20-foot service roads on either side. The project also includes more than 22 kilometers of reinforced concrete drainage, a 10-kilometer decorative boundary wall, and the installation of modern solar-powered streetlights.

Launched in January, the project is moving swiftly toward completion. “Once operational, the Wagah Heritage Corridor will ensure a seamless flow of traffic and provide world-class travel facilities for domestic and international visitors attending the Wagah Border parade,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif, noting that millions travel the route annually.

The CM stressed the corridor’s tourism potential, especially for Sikh pilgrims from India, who will be greeted by vibrant cultural displays, murals of national heroes, and illuminated streetscapes. “This road will serve as a showcase of Pakistan’s heritage, tourism, and beauty,” she remarked.

The CM added that total project expenditure has reached Rs 2.85 billion and expressed confidence that, in addition to boosting tourism, the new road and upgraded sewage system will resolve long-standing civic problems for local residents.