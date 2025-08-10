- Home
- Pakistan
- Construction of Lahore’s first tourism highway ‘Wagah Heritage Corridor’ in full swing: CM
Construction Of Lahore’s First Tourism Highway ‘Wagah Heritage Corridor’ In Full Swing: CM
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that work on Lahore’s first dedicated tourism highway, the Wagah Heritage Corridor, is advancing at a fast pace.
The 13-kilometer route, linking Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to the Wagah Border (Zero Line), has already received Rs 285 million in development funds.
In a statement, the CM said the dual carriageway is being expanded to 68 feet, with 20-foot service roads on either side. The project also includes more than 22 kilometers of reinforced concrete drainage, a 10-kilometer decorative boundary wall, and the installation of modern solar-powered streetlights.
Launched in January, the project is moving swiftly toward completion. “Once operational, the Wagah Heritage Corridor will ensure a seamless flow of traffic and provide world-class travel facilities for domestic and international visitors attending the Wagah Border parade,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif, noting that millions travel the route annually.
The CM stressed the corridor’s tourism potential, especially for Sikh pilgrims from India, who will be greeted by vibrant cultural displays, murals of national heroes, and illuminated streetscapes. “This road will serve as a showcase of Pakistan’s heritage, tourism, and beauty,” she remarked.
The CM added that total project expenditure has reached Rs 2.85 billion and expressed confidence that, in addition to boosting tourism, the new road and upgraded sewage system will resolve long-standing civic problems for local residents.
Recent Stories
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Construction of Lahore’s first tourism highway ‘Wagah Heritage Corridor’ in full swing: CM33 seconds ago
-
Cycling rally held to mark Independence Day35 seconds ago
-
Train operations from Quetta to resume after security clearance: Pakistan Railways41 seconds ago
-
Tasawuf conference ends10 minutes ago
-
Police intensify anti-narcotics drive, over 35,000 arrested this year10 minutes ago
-
DC Complex dazzles for Independence Day celebrations10 minutes ago
-
CM reopens Honhar Scholarship Portal for students11 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces11 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt taking historic steps for minority welfare: Arora11 minutes ago
-
FAC shines bright for Independence Day celebrations11 minutes ago
-
Price control secretary inspects market sites11 minutes ago
-
PFA seals 4 food units11 minutes ago