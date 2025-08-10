Open Menu

Construction Of Lahore’s First Tourism Highway ‘Wagah Heritage Corridor’ In Full Swing: CM

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Construction of Lahore’s first tourism highway ‘Wagah Heritage Corridor’ in full swing: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that work on Lahore’s first dedicated tourism highway, the Wagah Heritage Corridor, is advancing at a fast pace.

The 13-kilometer route, linking Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to the Wagah Border (Zero Line), has already received Rs 285 million in development funds.

In a statement, the CM said the dual carriageway is being expanded to 68 feet, with 20-foot service roads on either side. The project also includes more than 22 kilometers of reinforced concrete drainage, a 10-kilometer decorative boundary wall, and the installation of modern solar-powered streetlights.

Launched in January, the project is moving swiftly toward completion. “Once operational, the Wagah Heritage Corridor will ensure a seamless flow of traffic and provide world-class travel facilities for domestic and international visitors attending the Wagah Border parade,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif, noting that millions travel the route annually.

The CM stressed the corridor’s tourism potential, especially for Sikh pilgrims from India, who will be greeted by vibrant cultural displays, murals of national heroes, and illuminated streetscapes. “This road will serve as a showcase of Pakistan’s heritage, tourism, and beauty,” she remarked.

The CM added that total project expenditure has reached Rs 2.85 billion and expressed confidence that, in addition to boosting tourism, the new road and upgraded sewage system will resolve long-standing civic problems for local residents.

Recent Stories

UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating di ..

UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal wi ..

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

3 hours ago
 UAE maintains global lead in digital transformatio ..

UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation

4 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

5 hours ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

5 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

6 hours ago
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

6 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan