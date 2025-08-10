Open Menu

CM Reopens Honhar Scholarship Portal For Students

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the reopening of the Honhar Scholarship portal, inviting students across the province to apply for merit-based scholarships.

In her message on ‘X’, the CM described students as “the heartbeat of the province’s future,” noting that 80,000 young people have already been empowered through the programme. She said 50,000 students are currently benefiting from their scholarships, while another 30,000 are being awarded, with the number set to rise further.

Launched last year, the Honhar Scholarship Programme supports studies in 67 “future-proof” disciplines, providing students with skills and opportunities to excel. The CM urged eligible students to apply with confidence and pursue their studies with dedication. “Students should never stop believing in what they want to achieve,” Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, adding that their success remains her “greatest pride.”

More Stories From Pakistan