Punjab govt taking historic steps for minority welfare: Arora

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, in his message on Minority Day, said the occasion symbolizes dignity, equality, and national unity for Pakistan’s minority communities. He noted that the Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens and that minorities are playing an active role in the country’s development. For the first time, the Punjab government is celebrating Minority Week (7–11 August) with enthusiasm, featuring interfaith harmony events, cultural programmes, sports competitions, seminars, and conferences aimed at promoting tolerance, respect, and unity.

The minister praised Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her “special affection and practical measures” for the minority community, including educational scholarships, renovation of places of worship, employment opportunities, and social welfare projects.

He said her commitment to resolving minority issues on a priority basis has set a new precedent.

The minister added that the active participation of people from diverse faiths in the celebrations reflects Pakistan’s true strength, unity in diversity, and expressed confidence that under the Chief Minister’s leadership, welfare initiatives for minorities will continue to grow, fostering a stronger and more peaceful society.