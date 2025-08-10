Open Menu

Punjab Govt Taking Historic Steps For Minority Welfare: Arora

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Punjab govt taking historic steps for minority welfare: Arora

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, in his message on Minority Day, said the occasion symbolizes dignity, equality, and national unity for Pakistan’s minority communities. He noted that the Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens and that minorities are playing an active role in the country’s development. For the first time, the Punjab government is celebrating Minority Week (7–11 August) with enthusiasm, featuring interfaith harmony events, cultural programmes, sports competitions, seminars, and conferences aimed at promoting tolerance, respect, and unity.

The minister praised Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her “special affection and practical measures” for the minority community, including educational scholarships, renovation of places of worship, employment opportunities, and social welfare projects.

He said her commitment to resolving minority issues on a priority basis has set a new precedent.

The minister added that the active participation of people from diverse faiths in the celebrations reflects Pakistan’s true strength, unity in diversity, and expressed confidence that under the Chief Minister’s leadership, welfare initiatives for minorities will continue to grow, fostering a stronger and more peaceful society.

Recent Stories

UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating di ..

UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..

1 hour ago
 GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal wi ..

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

2 hours ago
 UAE maintains global lead in digital transformatio ..

UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation

4 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

4 hours ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

5 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

5 hours ago
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

6 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan