Train Operations From Quetta To Resume After Security Clearance: Pakistan Railways
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Railways has announced that train operations from Quetta will resume once security clearance is obtained.
According to a PR spokesperson on Sunday, in light of the current security situation, the railway administration will transport passengers back to Quetta.
Commenting on the incident, Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said, “Terrorists’ cowardly acts cannot weaken our resolve.”
Earlier in the morning, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated on the track near Spezand Station in Quetta, causing five coaches of the 39-Up Jaffar Express, bound for Peshawar, to derail.
Teams from Pakistan Railways and security agencies promptly reached the site and launched rescue operations. All passengers aboard the Jaffar Express remained safe.
Recent Stories
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Construction of Lahore’s first tourism highway ‘Wagah Heritage Corridor’ in full swing: CM35 seconds ago
-
Cycling rally held to mark Independence Day37 seconds ago
-
Train operations from Quetta to resume after security clearance: Pakistan Railways43 seconds ago
-
Tasawuf conference ends10 minutes ago
-
Police intensify anti-narcotics drive, over 35,000 arrested this year10 minutes ago
-
DC Complex dazzles for Independence Day celebrations10 minutes ago
-
CM reopens Honhar Scholarship Portal for students11 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces11 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt taking historic steps for minority welfare: Arora11 minutes ago
-
FAC shines bright for Independence Day celebrations11 minutes ago
-
Price control secretary inspects market sites11 minutes ago
-
PFA seals 4 food units11 minutes ago