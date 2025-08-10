Train operations from Quetta to resume after security clearance: Pakistan Railways

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Railways has announced that train operations from Quetta will resume once security clearance is obtained.

According to a PR spokesperson on Sunday, in light of the current security situation, the railway administration will transport passengers back to Quetta.

Commenting on the incident, Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said, “Terrorists’ cowardly acts cannot weaken our resolve.”

Earlier in the morning, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated on the track near Spezand Station in Quetta, causing five coaches of the 39-Up Jaffar Express, bound for Peshawar, to derail.

Teams from Pakistan Railways and security agencies promptly reached the site and launched rescue operations. All passengers aboard the Jaffar Express remained safe.