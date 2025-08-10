FAC Shines Bright For Independence Day Celebrations
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) building has been illuminated with vibrant decorative lights which transformed it into a dazzling landmark in the city for Independence Day celebrations.
An FAC spokesman said here on Sunday that acting on the directives of the Punjab government, the building has been adorned since August 1 with colorful lighting in the hues of the national flag and this display will continue until August 14.
The initiative would help in celebrating Independence Day in a most befitting manner while promoting patriotic spirit among the citizens, he added. He said that each evening, the illuminated structure draws the attention of passersby, creating a captivating atmosphere in the surrounding area.
He said that the shimmering lights not only enhance the building’s beauty but also serve as a visual reminder of the national unity and resilience in addition to the sacrifices made for independence.
Citizens including families and young children have been visiting the site to witness the lights and capture photographs, adding to the communal joy of the occasion, he added. He said that a series of cultural programs, exhibitions and special events would also be held until August 14 to highlight the significance of Pakistan’s independence particularly for the younger generation.
These activities would feature patriotic songs, artistic performances and displays of historical photographs that narrate the country’s journey to freedom.
In line with the guidance of the Punjab government and Department of Information and Culture, all arts councils across the province are observing Independence Day with full national fervor, he added.
