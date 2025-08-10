Tasawuf Conference Ends
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari has said that Sufi saints through their actions presented the sacred life of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) before people.
He said this while addressing the concluding session of a 'Tasawuf' conference here on Sunday.
He said that in the subcontinent, Hazrat Data Ganj (RA) played a significant role in promotion of islam.
Tahir Raza Bukhari said, "Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's teachings and character have been a source of inspiration for many, and his book "Kashf ul Mahjoob" is a treasure of spiritual knowledge."
Other speakers emphasized the relevance of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's teachings in today's world. They highlighted the importance of promoting Sufism as a means of fostering peace, understanding, and spiritual growth.
