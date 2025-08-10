DC Complex dazzles for Independence Day celebrations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Complex dazzles with festive illuminations ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that in line with government directives for Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq observances, the DC Complex has been adorned with vibrant illuminations to create a captivating sight in the heart of the city.

The colorful lights and exquisite decorative arrangements have enhanced the beauty of the building besides offering a mesmerizing view especially at night, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that district administration has illuminated all government and semi-government buildings so that citizens can fully celebrate independence in a befitting manner. He said that decorative lights would continue to shine until August 14. It would also provide an atmosphere filled with joy, pride and national enthusiasm, he added.