DC Complex Dazzles For Independence Day Celebrations
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 08:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Complex dazzles with festive illuminations ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that in line with government directives for Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq observances, the DC Complex has been adorned with vibrant illuminations to create a captivating sight in the heart of the city.
The colorful lights and exquisite decorative arrangements have enhanced the beauty of the building besides offering a mesmerizing view especially at night, he added.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that district administration has illuminated all government and semi-government buildings so that citizens can fully celebrate independence in a befitting manner. He said that decorative lights would continue to shine until August 14. It would also provide an atmosphere filled with joy, pride and national enthusiasm, he added.
Recent Stories
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tasawuf conference ends19 seconds ago
-
Police intensify anti-narcotics drive, over 35,000 arrested this year21 seconds ago
-
DC Complex dazzles for Independence Day celebrations27 seconds ago
-
CM reopens Honhar Scholarship Portal for students30 seconds ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces33 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt taking historic steps for minority welfare: Arora35 seconds ago
-
FAC shines bright for Independence Day celebrations38 seconds ago
-
Price control secretary inspects market sites40 seconds ago
-
PFA seals 4 food units43 seconds ago
-
DC reviews security45 seconds ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti highlights culture and literature as pillars of national unity10 minutes ago
-
NCSW pays tribute to minority women, calls for stronger legal protections on National Minorities Day10 minutes ago