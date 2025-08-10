Police intensify anti-narcotics drive, over 35,000 arrested this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Acting on the vision of a Drug-Free Punjab, Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed continued acceleration of anti-narcotics operations across the province.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 63,612 raids have been carried out this year on drug dealers’ hideouts, leading to the arrest of more than 35,000 suspects and registration of cases against them.

Recovered contraband includes 20,419 kg of charas, 1,765 kg of heroin, 1,071 kg of ice, 2,333 kg of opium, and 489,966 liters of liquor. In Lahore alone, police arrested 7,204 drug dealers, seizing 3,506 kg of charas, 308 kg of heroin, 580 kg of ice, 256 kg of opium, and 23,137 liters of liquor.

IG Punjab has instructed officers to target the entire drug supply chain and ensure strict punishment for those involved, particularly intensifying action near educational institutions and hostels.