Police Intensify Anti-narcotics Drive, Over 35,000 Arrested This Year
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Acting on the vision of a Drug-Free Punjab, Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed continued acceleration of anti-narcotics operations across the province.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 63,612 raids have been carried out this year on drug dealers’ hideouts, leading to the arrest of more than 35,000 suspects and registration of cases against them.
Recovered contraband includes 20,419 kg of charas, 1,765 kg of heroin, 1,071 kg of ice, 2,333 kg of opium, and 489,966 liters of liquor. In Lahore alone, police arrested 7,204 drug dealers, seizing 3,506 kg of charas, 308 kg of heroin, 580 kg of ice, 256 kg of opium, and 23,137 liters of liquor.
IG Punjab has instructed officers to target the entire drug supply chain and ensure strict punishment for those involved, particularly intensifying action near educational institutions and hostels.
Recent Stories
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tasawuf conference ends13 seconds ago
-
Police intensify anti-narcotics drive, over 35,000 arrested this year15 seconds ago
-
DC Complex dazzles for Independence Day celebrations21 seconds ago
-
CM reopens Honhar Scholarship Portal for students24 seconds ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces27 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt taking historic steps for minority welfare: Arora29 seconds ago
-
FAC shines bright for Independence Day celebrations32 seconds ago
-
Price control secretary inspects market sites34 seconds ago
-
PFA seals 4 food units37 seconds ago
-
DC reviews security39 seconds ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti highlights culture and literature as pillars of national unity10 minutes ago
-
NCSW pays tribute to minority women, calls for stronger legal protections on National Minorities Day10 minutes ago