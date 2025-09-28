Open Menu

CM To Inaugurate Electric Bus Service In Faisalabad On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM

CM to inaugurate electric bus service in Faisalabad on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is set to inaugurate the electric bus service in Faisalabad on Monday. Ahead of the launch, Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan visited Faisalabad city on Sunday to review and finalize arrangements during a high-level meeting at the Commissioner’s Office.

The meeting included key officials such as Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar, Regional Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar, Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, City Police Officer Bilal Umar, Chief Traffic Officer, Secretary RTA, and others, who coordinated logistics and security for the inauguration ceremony.

The Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner briefed the transport minister on security, crowd management, and service infrastructure.

Minister Bilal Akbar Khan took a detailed overview of the preparations, emphasizing the importance of providing citizens with high-quality amenities during the event, including clean drinking water, proper seating, and adequate restroom facilities.

He stated that under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz, a new era of public transport is beginning in Punjab, with the electric bus project introducing a modern and environmentally-friendly transit system. The minister highlighted the project’s anticipated benefits, including a significant reduction in environmental pollution and improved travel facilities for the public.

Later, Minister Bilal Akbar Khan toured the designated electric bus routes and inspected on-ground arrangements at the inauguration site.

