CM visits shrine of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar visited the shrine of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai (RA) in Bhit Shah, Matiari district, on Tuesday evening.

He prayed at the shrine and listened to the Sufi music performed by a choir of 6 to 7 musicians and singers who played the musical instrument Tambura and sang in the voices of both men and women.

The CM later checked a historic copy of the Holy Quran which was placed at the shrine and of the Shah Jo Risalo.

The shrine's custodians hand over the traditional gifts of Sindhi cap and ajrak to the CM.

He was accompanied by the provincial ministers, secretaries and other officials during his visit.