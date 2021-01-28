PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada Thursday visited Central Jail Peshawar to review facilities being given to prisoners including those belonging to minority community.

He was accompanied by MPA, Ravi Kumar, minority community leader, Ashok Kumar and concerned officials.

He also discussed problems of minority community prisoners including Shakil Masih with Jail Superintendent Khalid khan.

He also met with three Nigerian prisoners and directed jail officials to resolve their problems. He also assured provision of legal assistance to those inmates who are unable to their cases due to financial problems.

CM aide also said that authorities concerned would be approached to expedite cases of petty nature that are pending in courts adding legal assistance is right of every prisoner and they would be facilitated in this connection.