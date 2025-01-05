CNG stations in KP to remain closed on Sundays and Mondays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) In an effort to prioritize gas supply for domestic consumers, all CNG stations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain closed on Sundays and Mondays.

According to the latest directives, CNG stations will also operate under restricted hours on other days.

From Tuesday onward, stations will function from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily until the gas supply situation improves.

Sui Northern Gas pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Hazara division officials have warned that strict action will be taken against any violations of the schedule. CNG stations found operating outside the designated hours will face immediate disconnection of gas supply.

The move is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted gas availability for households during the winter season, as demand continues to surge.