(@fidahassanain)

The Army Chief said Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Tajikistan which are based on shared faith, culture and convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2021) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated Tajikistan's efforts towards regional connectivity and its inclination to achieve the same through Pakistan.

He was talking to Defence Minister of Tajikistan Colonel General Sheralli Mirzo who called on him at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The Army Chief said Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Tajikistan which are based on shared faith, culture and convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including recent developments in Afghanistan especially situation on Tajik-Afghan border and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace and stability especially Afghan Peace Process and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.