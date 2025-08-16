COAS Issues Special Directives For Rehabilitation Of Flood Affected People In KPK
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Hilal-e-Jurat, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) has issued special directives for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The COAS stated that troops stationed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will provide full support for the rehabilitation of people affected by the floods, according to security sources.
Additional military contingents are also being dispatched for the rehabilitation of the affected people, they said.
The security sources said that the Pakistan Army has donated one day’s salary for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people of the province.
The Army has also allocated one day’s ration—amounting to over 600 tons—for the relief of the affected people.
The COAS has also issued special instructions to the Engineers Corps to complete the repair of bridges at the earliest, and where necessary, to establish temporary bridges, the security sources further said.
The Army’s 9th Unit Rescue Sniffing Dog Unit is also being deployed for search and rescue operations, they said.
A special Urban Search and Rescue Team of the Army has also been deployed on the directives of the COAS, they said.
Pakistan Army helicopters and Army Aviation have already been deployed for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people of KPK.
The Pakistan Army stands shoulder to shoulder with the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in every time of hardship, the security sources added.
