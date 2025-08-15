Robber Gang Busted, Two Held
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 11:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Basti Malook police have busted a notorious robber gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession, here on Friday.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police under the supervision of DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Tariq Rasheed, launched a crackdown against criminals.
The police busted Tariq Bhatti Gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Tariq s/o Karam Hussain and Riaz s/o Allah Ditta.
Police have also recovered looted valuables worth Rs 387,000 including one motorcycle and cash Rs 227,000 by tracing 11 cases from them.
Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..
UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty
Gaza death toll rises to 61,827
UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robber gang busted, two held55 seconds ago
-
Ensuring transparency in official sectors essential for rising public confidence: Governor41 minutes ago
-
AJK observes Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) with grandeur and reverence41 minutes ago
-
BBoIT holds meeting with German company for setting up waste oil recycling plant41 minutes ago
-
Federal gov’t pledges full support for KP rehabilitation: Ikhtiar Wali41 minutes ago
-
"Disaster Response:NDMA Launches Large-Scale Relief Operation in KP Amidst Heavy Rains"51 minutes ago
-
Chehlum procession in Kohat concludes peacefully under tight security51 minutes ago
-
Friday sermons featured anti dengue message in Murree51 minutes ago
-
DC SBA directs traders to adopt eco-friendly alternatives51 minutes ago
-
PMD warns of heavy rains, possible flash floods in upper regions1 hour ago
-
Pakistan delegation to join 'Global Sumud Flotilla' for Gaza aid1 hour ago
-
Amir Muqam calls for unity in post-disaster rehabilitation1 hour ago