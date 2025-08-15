Open Menu

Robber Gang Busted, Two Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 11:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Basti Malook police have busted a notorious robber gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession, here on Friday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police under the supervision of DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Tariq Rasheed, launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police busted Tariq Bhatti Gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Tariq s/o Karam Hussain and Riaz s/o Allah Ditta.

Police have also recovered looted valuables worth Rs 387,000 including one motorcycle and cash Rs 227,000 by tracing 11 cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

