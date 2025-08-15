AJK Observes Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) With Grandeur And Reverence
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 10:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) solemnized the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and other martyrs of Karbala with due religious zeal and solemnity, amidst full traditional sectarian harmony and reverence, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Friday.
According to the details, the central mourning procession in Muzaffarabad was taken out from Imam Bargah Hussainiya CMH Road, which culminated at the same site after passing through its traditional routes in the capital city.
The capital district administration had evolved a contingency plan to maintain law and order in urban localities and security on the routes of processions. Similar processions were taken out in all other AJK district and tehsil headquarters, including Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimber, Bagh, and Rawalakot, in a peaceful manner with traditional religious respect and honor.
Ulema and Zakerin delivered speeches during the processions, highlighting the great essence of the day and the significance of Hazrat Imam Hussain's martyrdom. They emphasized the importance of upholding the glory of islam and rendering sacrifices for its cause.
Speakers also urged the nation to work towards creating an atmosphere of brotherhood, sacrifice, and moderation.
In Mirpur, the divisional and district administration made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peace and harmony during the Chehlum procession. mobile phone services were suspended in all ten AJK districts, including Muzaffarabad and Mirpur, to maintain complete peace and order on this sanctified day.
The Chehlum processions were brought out from Imambargahs in all district headquarters, which culminated at their fixed spots after marching through traditional routes. Ulema, social organizations, volunteers, and government personnel worked together to ensure the success of the event.
Speakers paid glorious tributes to the martyrs of Karbala, emphasizing that their sacrifice has given Muslims a valuable lesson in standing up against tyranny and oppression. They highlighted that the real power lies in the truthfulness of objectives and that the struggle initiated by Hazrat Imam Hussain is a shining example of humanity, patience, and determination.
