Ensuring transparency in official sectors essential for rising public confidence: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel said that ensuring transparency, accountability and quality governance in government institutions and departments could significantly reduce various types of maladministration and corruption, which would ultimately increase the overall public confidence.

He said this while personally presiding over every hearing every Friday at Governor's House.

The Governor said that we provide a full opportunity to appear face to face to provide prompt justice to the public complaints and other petitions received through the Ombudsman Office weekly at the Governor House in Quetta.

He said that after hearing both parties in order and conducting a thorough inquiry, we will issue decisions on the spot and direct the concerned departments to act immediately.

We believe in providing this direct access to justice for the poor.

Listening attentively to the complainants and petitioners, he issued orders later to provide clarification to the responsible officers of the concerned department and facilitate fair decisions.

Governor Mandokhel said that accountability, transparency and responsibility are mandatory in all government institutions, for which a strong check and balance mechanism is the first condition.

He said that it is a fact that the institution of the Ombudsman is the most important means of providing cheap justice to the poorest members of the society, in the present era, it is not possible to deny the importance and usefulness of modern technology, therefore, the dream of good governance could not be realized without computerizing institutions and departments.

To ensure a transparent and integrated system, it is also imperative to continuously enhance the capacity of government officers and employees, he said.