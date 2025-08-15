BBoIT Holds Meeting With German Company For Setting Up Waste Oil Recycling Plant
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Vice Chairman of the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar, held an important virtual meeting with a German company regarding the establishment of a waste oil recycling plant.
Director Projects Abdul Manan was also present on the occasion. The meeting discussed investment opportunities in the Hub Special Economic Zone.
The meeting was arranged with the special assistance of Germany-based Rana Kashif and included detailed discussions on project investment, technical aspects, and the prospects for industrial development in the region.
The Balochistan Board of Investment assured the German investors of full cooperation to ensure the successful completion of the project.
On this occasion, Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar invited the German investors to visit Pakistan to inspect the Lasbela Industrial Estates Development Authority (LIEDA) and finalize the roadmap for the project’s implementation.
He stated that Balochistan is rich in natural resources and that the provincial government is committed to providing foreign investors with a safe, transparent, and sustainable investment environment. The Hub Special Economic Zone, he noted, is strategically located and will not only help promote local industry but also significantly increase the region’s export potential.
He further said that establishing the waste oil recycling plant would be a revolutionary step toward environmental protection, as well as facilitating the transfer of modern technology and creating new employment opportunities for skilled local workers.
“We want this project to become a model for Balochistan’s industrial development, inspiring other investors as well,” he added.
