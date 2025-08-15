Federal gov’t pledges full support for KP rehabilitation: Ikhtiar Wali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on KP Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Friday reaffirmed the Federal government’s commitment to support the province in rehabilitating civilians and restoring infrastructure.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said that despite most responsibilities shifting to provinces after the 18th Amendment, the federal government would extend maximum assistance to KP.

He criticized the provincial government for prioritizing political gains over public welfare, urging it to work with the federation to address people’s needs.

He stressed that unity between federal and provincial authorities was essential for speeding up relief efforts.

The coordinator added that the federal government remained focused on ensuring that every affected citizen received timely aid and support.