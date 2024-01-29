Cold Weather With Rains In Most Districts Predicted For KP
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that cold and cloudy weather is likely to occur in most districts of the province.
However, it said rain (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, North & South Waziristan districts.
Isolated light rain is also expected in Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank and D.I.Khan districts.
During the last 24 hours rain recorded in millimeter at different stations of KP was Dir 45mm, Pattan 34mm, Parachinar 28mm, Kalam 22mm, Malam Jabba 19mm, Saidu Sharif 17mm, Chitral 11mm, Balakot 10mm, Mirkhani 09mm, Timergara 07mm, Drosh 06mm, Takht Bhai 04mm, Peshawar (City Trace & A/P 01) and Kakul & Risalpur Trace (each).
Snowfall recorded in (inches): Kalam 10 and Malamjaba 08.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 18/09, Chitral 12/03, Timergara 10/03, Dir 09/01, Mirkhani 11/01, Kalam 04/-06, Drosh 10/-01, Saidu Sharif 14/03, Pattan 16/06, Malam Jabba 02/-04, Takht Bhai 16/09, Kakul 17/01, Balakot 14/08, Parachinar 08/00, Bannu 22/05, Cherat 13/02, DI Khan City 24/09.
The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -06 in Kalam.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two new driving test centers set up in Lahore4 minutes ago
-
PPP chairman to address public in Dera on Jan 30: Kundi4 minutes ago
-
ECP issues special guidelines for presiding officers4 minutes ago
-
1122 prepares plans for safety of tourists visiting snowfall areas: DG14 minutes ago
-
1100 kg of sick, dead chickens destroyed: PFA14 minutes ago
-
APP Sukkur Staff expresses grief over death of Senior Journalists's mother14 minutes ago
-
Four kite sellers nabbed24 minutes ago
-
WASA officers directed to accelerate recovery drive34 minutes ago
-
Political parties called upon to observe election elections’ SOPs34 minutes ago
-
DC reviews security for general elections34 minutes ago
-
Contraband seized at Faisalabad airport34 minutes ago
-
Dairy owners fined44 minutes ago