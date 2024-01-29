Open Menu

Cold Weather With Rains In Most Districts Predicted For KP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Cold weather with rains in most districts predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that cold and cloudy weather is likely to occur in most districts of the province.

However, it said rain (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, North & South Waziristan districts.

Isolated light rain is also expected in Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank and D.I.Khan districts.

During the last 24 hours rain recorded in millimeter at different stations of KP was Dir 45mm, Pattan 34mm, Parachinar 28mm, Kalam 22mm, Malam Jabba 19mm, Saidu Sharif 17mm, Chitral 11mm, Balakot 10mm, Mirkhani 09mm, Timergara 07mm, Drosh 06mm, Takht Bhai 04mm, Peshawar (City Trace & A/P 01) and Kakul & Risalpur Trace (each).

Snowfall recorded in (inches): Kalam 10 and Malamjaba 08.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 18/09, Chitral 12/03, Timergara 10/03, Dir 09/01, Mirkhani 11/01, Kalam 04/-06, Drosh 10/-01, Saidu Sharif 14/03, Pattan 16/06, Malam Jabba 02/-04, Takht Bhai 16/09, Kakul 17/01, Balakot 14/08, Parachinar 08/00, Bannu 22/05, Cherat 13/02, DI Khan City 24/09.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -06 in Kalam.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 indivi ..

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices

2 hours ago
 Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to W ..

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

3 hours ago
 SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

3 hours ago
 Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

4 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

2 days ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

2 days ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan