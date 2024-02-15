Commission Inaugurates HFH Catholic Church Expansion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta on Thursday said that the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan had provided equal opportunities to the minorities with all the basic rights of citizenship and freedom to practice their religion.
He said this while inaugurating the expansion and renovation work project of the Catholic Church at the Holy Family Hospital(HFH). He said that due to the same entrance of OPD of the hospital and Church, the patients and the Christian community had to face many problems.
In addition, the basement of the church which was being used by the hospital was handed over to the church management after the approval of the district administration, he added.
Chatha informed that during the up-gradation of HFH, it was decided to separate the path of the church.
He said that the issue was resolved within a short period.
The Commissioner said that an amount of Rs 200,000 had also been provided to the Church administration for the expansion and other works. He said that islam is a religion of peace, unity, love, and mutual tolerance, adding that inter-faith harmony was the need of the hour.
Bishop of Rawalpindi Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad, Bishop Nazia Abrar Khan, Father Sarfraz Simon, Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, and a large number of the Christian community were present at the opening ceremony of the church.
The Christian community on the occasion paid tribute to the Commissioner for solving the long-standing issue of the Holy Family Catholic Church.
