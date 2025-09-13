Open Menu

Traffic Police Crackdown On Motorcycle Racing, One-wheeling In DIKhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Traffic Police crackdown on motorcycle racing, one-wheeling in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, has directed strict action against those involved in motorcycle racing and one-wheeling on highways, declaring that no violators will be given any concession.

On his directives, DSP Traffic Chan Shah along with In-charge Traffic Qaiser Hilal launched a special operation on Dera–Bhakkar Highway. During the operation, dozens of youngsters were apprehended and their motorcycles were impounded at the Traffic Headquarters.

The DPO said that one-wheeling and motorcycle racing were life-threatening activities and those found guilty would face strict legal action in accordance with the law.

He reiterated that such reckless stunts put not only the riders’ lives at risk but also endanger the safety of other road users.

The City Traffic Police has vowed to continue its crackdown against such elements to ensure public safety and maintain traffic discipline across the district.

