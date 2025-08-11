Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Grand Jirga For Peaceful Holding Of Chehlum Of Imam Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) To ensure the peaceful and well-organised observance of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS), a divisional-level grand jirga was convened on Monday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah, at the Commissioner House.

The meeting was attended by prominent ulema and elders of both Sunni and Shia communities from the districts of Kohat, Orakzai, and Hangu; Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud; Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Hamid Iqbal; senior police officers; members of the civil administration; and representatives from various schools of thought, the business community, transport unions, lawyers, and civil society.

Opening the session, the Commissioner highlighted that the peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Haram this year was made possible through exemplary cooperation between the civil administration, police, Pakistan Army, security agencies, religious scholars from both sects, and local communities.

As a result, no untoward incident occurred.

He congratulated all institutions and communities for their role in maintaining peace and harmony.

Expressing confidence, he said that, as with Muharram, the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) would also be observed in an atmosphere of peace and security, with all stakeholders demonstrating the same unity and solidarity.

The Commissioner directed the district administration to ensure all possible facilities for mourners, including cleanliness along procession routes, adequate lighting, medical aid, drinking water, security arrangements, and other basic necessities at Imam Bargahs and along procession paths.

At the conclusion of the jirga, participants reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and promoting sectarian harmony in the region.

On the occasion, a special dua was offered for the integrity, solidarity, and lasting peace of the area.

