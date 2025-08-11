Commissioner Chairs Grand Jirga For Peaceful Holding Of Chehlum Of Imam Hussain
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) To ensure the peaceful and well-organised observance of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS), a divisional-level grand jirga was convened on Monday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah, at the Commissioner House.
The meeting was attended by prominent ulema and elders of both Sunni and Shia communities from the districts of Kohat, Orakzai, and Hangu; Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud; Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Hamid Iqbal; senior police officers; members of the civil administration; and representatives from various schools of thought, the business community, transport unions, lawyers, and civil society.
Opening the session, the Commissioner highlighted that the peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Haram this year was made possible through exemplary cooperation between the civil administration, police, Pakistan Army, security agencies, religious scholars from both sects, and local communities.
As a result, no untoward incident occurred.
He congratulated all institutions and communities for their role in maintaining peace and harmony.
Expressing confidence, he said that, as with Muharram, the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) would also be observed in an atmosphere of peace and security, with all stakeholders demonstrating the same unity and solidarity.
The Commissioner directed the district administration to ensure all possible facilities for mourners, including cleanliness along procession routes, adequate lighting, medical aid, drinking water, security arrangements, and other basic necessities at Imam Bargahs and along procession paths.
At the conclusion of the jirga, participants reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and promoting sectarian harmony in the region.
On the occasion, a special dua was offered for the integrity, solidarity, and lasting peace of the area.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
G-TCD holds awareness campaign on rainwater harvesting in Taxila3 minutes ago
-
Independence Day Celebrations Underway at Sindh University3 minutes ago
-
DSP Headquarters reviews security arrangements for peaceful observance of Chehlum3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands tall on Int'l stage with renewed honor: Aleem Khan3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs grand jirga for peaceful holding of chehlum of Imam Hussain3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi inaugurates Azadi Pakistan Solar Expo in Mardan3 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs a well-coordinated cybersecurity strategy: President IRS3 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh reviews Independence Day preparations with foreign consuls general3 minutes ago
-
India expands diplomatic outreach to Latin America after regional setbacks13 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses solidarity with Türkiye over earthquake losses13 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi’s abducted child rescued from Bahwalnagar, kidnapper arrested13 minutes ago