Commissioner Distributes Gifts Among Cancer Patients, Women Prisoners

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Commissioner distributes gifts among cancer patients, women prisoners

Commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan visited women jail and Multan Institute of Nuclear Medicines and Radiology (MINAR) and distributed gifts among female prisoners and cancer patients here Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan visited women jail and Multan Institute of Nuclear Medicines and Radiology (MINAR) and distributed gifts among female prisoners and cancer patients here Friday.

During visit to women jail, Maryam Khan distributed clothes, colorful bangles and henna packets among female prisoners as traditional Eid gifts besides toys, clothes and sweets among their children residing with them inside jail. She also distributed meals among the prisoners.

She talked to the prisoners for some time and inquired about their problems. She said that everyone should distribute happiness among the needy around them particularly on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

During her visit to MINAR, she distributed ‘Eidi’ and gifts among the cancer patients at MINAR with the contribution from noted philanthropist Azhar Baloch.

Director MINAR Dr. Saeed Akhtar and other officials were present on the occasion.

