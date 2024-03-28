Commissioner Inaugurates Kotmomin Office:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Thursday inaugurated new office of Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin.
According to a handout issued here, the Commissioner said that litigants would get better facilities there and revenue record would also be secured in better way as well.
The Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali planted saplings at the lawn of the new office in connection with spring season.
Later, the Commissioner reviewed the ongoing activities of ‘Clean Punjab Campaign’ in Chak 09 SB and Chak no 19 SB of tehsil Kotmomin and he also took feedback from the residents regarding cleanliness drive.
He ordered the Municipal Officers to make sure the elimination of garbage piles, cleanliness of streets and roads and desilting the sewer lines in the villages of the district by March 31.
Director Local Government, ADCR, Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin Rabnawaz Chadhar and other officers were present on the occasion.
