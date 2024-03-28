Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates Kotmomin Office:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Commissioner inaugurates Kotmomin office:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Thursday inaugurated new office of Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin.

According to a handout issued here, the Commissioner said that litigants would get better facilities there and revenue record would also be secured in better way as well.

The Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali planted saplings at the lawn of the new office in connection with spring season.

Later, the Commissioner reviewed the ongoing activities of ‘Clean Punjab Campaign’ in Chak 09 SB and Chak no 19 SB of tehsil Kotmomin and he also took feedback from the residents regarding cleanliness drive.

He ordered the Municipal Officers to make sure the elimination of garbage piles, cleanliness of streets and roads and desilting the sewer lines in the villages of the district by March 31.

Director Local Government, ADCR, Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin Rabnawaz Chadhar and other officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Sargodha March From Government

Recent Stories

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

14 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

14 hours ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

14 hours ago
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence

14 hours ago
 Climate change is messing with how we measure time ..

Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study

14 hours ago
 Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye A ..

Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador

14 hours ago
 Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth annive ..

Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary

14 hours ago
 Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full milita ..

Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours

14 hours ago
 Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journal ..

Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan